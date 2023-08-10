Govt, military shares best vision towards facilitation of business, investment: K Governor

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali has said that the government and military leadership have best vision and approach towards the facilitation of business community and promotion of investment in the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali has said that the government and military leadership have best vision and approach towards the facilitation of business community and promotion of investment in the country.

Addressing an awards distribution ceremony under the auspices of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) here at Governor's House on Thursday, he said that there are minerals worth trillions of rupees in the mountains of the country including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and urged the apex trade body to conduct research on the treasures hidden in the mountains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan and play a role in ensuring the development and prosperity of the country by utilizing these minerals and natural resources in a better manner.

Besides, the Caretaker Provincial Minister Fazal Elahi, Special Assistant to Caretaker Chief Minister Malik Maher Elahi, FPCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Vice President Masoodur Rehman, SAARC Chamber Anjum Nisar, Chairman of Businessmen Panel Shah Zeb, FPC CI Coordinator Sartaj Ahmad Khan, former caretaker provincial minister Adnan Jalil along with former presidents of FPCCI, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Swat, Karam, Dir, Nowshera, Charsadda, Swabi, Chitral, Bajaur, Bannu, Haripur, Mohmand officials of other Chambers of Commerce of the province including Abbottabad, officials of various Women's Chambers of the province and the business community attended the ceremony at large.

Muhammad Hamza Khan of Peshawar, who has recently won the World Junior Squash Championship for Pakistan after 37 years, was also invited to the event.

Besides, the office bearers of All Pakistan Commercial Association, Anjuman-e-Tajran Peshawar, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI), Industrial Association Peshawar (IAP), Qurshi Industry, various chambers of the province and women chambers and businessmen were also awarded with gold medals.

World Junior Squash Champion Hamza Khan was awarded a gold medal for his excellent performance and also give a cash prize of 50,000 rupees. FPCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh and SAARC Chamber Anjum Nisar, Coordinator Sartaj Ahmad Khan and Ali Sheikh also addressed the event.

In their speeches, president FPCCI Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Mian Anjum Nisar of the SAARC Chamber and FPCCI Coordinator for KP, Sartaj Ahmad Khan said that with the completion of CPEC, the business community of Pakistan and especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will have easy access to Central Asia and for this purpose, the business community has to think in advance that what kind of business will be suitable for this region.

They commended the services of Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali for the business community of the country including the province. They said that Haji Ghulam Ali is the representative of the business community of the entire country who is playing the role of a bridge between the business community and the government.

The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa welcomed the business community of the country and the province on their arrival at the Governor's House. He said that the promotion of business in the country is a joint endeavour and struggle of all stakeholders.

He said that the whole country and especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is rich in natural resources, which alone are of worth over 6000 billion Dollars.

The Governor also appreciated the vision of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir for the national development and promotion of business and investment in the country.

He said that commitment expressed by the Army Chief in the Pakistan Mineral Summit last week for the promotion of business activities and investment in the country has not only boosted the morale of the local business community rather also of the foreign investors..

The Governor said that we can not only get rid of the problem of poverty in the country by timely and better utilization of our natural resources rather also minimizes our dependence on foreign debts.

He said that he has a strong bond with the business community and consider resolution of their problems a great worship and vowed to continue his efforts for this purpose in future too.

He also urged the trade bodies and their office bearers to join hands for the promotion of business activities and solution to the problems of the business community. He said that we have to utilize use the natural resources for the development of Pakistan and to take it forward.

The Governor said that the Army Chief is also making constant efforts for attracting foreign investment to usher industrial development in the country, which is a commendable initiative.

On this occasion, the Governor also congratulated and paid tribute to Hamza Khan, who has brought back the honour of the World Junior Squash Championship to Pakistan after a period of 37 years.

He further expressed the hope that he will continue his hard work in the same way and like Mohibullah Khan, Jahangir Khan and John Sher Khan will earn more laurels for the country.