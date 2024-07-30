Govt. moves forward with ‘focused target’ for national development, prosperity: Jam Kamal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday said the government was moving forward with a ‘focused target’ sector-wise to achieve the goals of economic stability, leading to national development and prosperity.

“National economy is gaining stability with each passing day, contrary to the past situation when the business community’s LCs [Letters of Credit] was not being opened,” he said while speaking to the media outside the Parliament House.

He said that, although the common man and the business community were facing difficulties due to certain reasons, including economic instability and the global economic recession, things had started moving in the right direction despite these challenges.

The minister mentioned that those who, two and a half years ago, talked about shifting their businesses abroad were now exploring more investment opportunities in Pakistan in diverse fields. This shift is attributed to the inflow of foreign investment, reduction in inflation and the policy rate, and the availability of sufficient foreign exchange reserves.

He said the government was making every possible effort to address the concerns of the business community and ensure the provision of a conducive business environment.

Jam Kamal noted that the incumbent government had given special attention to regional connectivity, focusing on increasing trade activities with Gulf, European and Central Asian states, as well as China, while also attracting more foreign investment to the country.

Answering a question, the minister said the government had repeatedly invited opposition parties in Parliament to come together and sign a Charter of Economy (CoE) in the supreme national interest, setting aside all political differences.

He highlighted the importance of continuity in national policies, especially economic policies, to put the country on a consistent path of development and prosperity.