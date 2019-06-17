UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Moving Towards Documentation Of Economy Fastly: Khalid Malik

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 11:14 PM

Govt moving towards documentation of economy fastly: Khalid Malik

Government moving fastly towards documentation of economy and in this connection the business community being offered an opportunity to regularize their undeclared assets before June 30, said Khalid Malik Commissioner Inland Revenue Lyallpur Zone

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Government moving fastly towards documentation of economy and in this connection the business community being offered an opportunity to regularize their undeclared assets before June 30, said Khalid Malik Commissioner Inland Revenue Lyallpur Zone.

He was addressing an awareness session on "Asset Declaration Scheme-2019" in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) here Monday.

He said that the information collected through this scheme would be kept safe.

Deputy Commissioner RTO Muhammad Zeeshan gave a detailed presentation on Amnesty Scheme.

He said that government has signed number of agreement with different countries for the exchange of information.

Earlier in his welcome address, Acting President FCCI Mian Tanveer Ahmed explained the basic objectives to introduce tax amnesty scheme and termed it an important step towards the documentation of economy."This scheme would help in expanding tax net in Pakistan", he added.

Among others, Commissioner Corporate Zone RTO Jawad Anwar was also present during in meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Exchange Business Chamber June Commerce Government Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

StormBreaker Infrared Smart Weapon System Complete ..

1 minute ago

White House Does Not Plan to Invite Israeli Minist ..

1 minute ago

Su-27 Fighters Intercepted US B-52H Bombers - Russ ..

2 minutes ago

Imran Khan sets examples of austerity, breaks impe ..

24 minutes ago

Russia Expects Attacks on Oil Takers in Gulf of Om ..

24 minutes ago

Spain Signs on to Develop Next Generation Fighter ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.