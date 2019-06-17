Govt moving towards documentation of economy fastly: Khalid Malik

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) : Government moving fastly towards documentation of economy and in this connection the business community being offered an opportunity to regularize their undeclared assets before June 30, said Khalid Malik Commissioner Inland Revenue Lyallpur Zone.

He was addressing an awareness session on "Asset Declaration Scheme-2019" in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) here Monday.

He said that the information collected through this scheme would be kept safe.

Deputy Commissioner RTO Muhammad Zeeshan gave a detailed presentation on Amnesty Scheme.

He said that government has signed number of agreement with different countries for the exchange of information.

Earlier in his welcome address, Acting President FCCI Mian Tanveer Ahmed explained the basic objectives to introduce tax amnesty scheme and termed it an important step towards the documentation of economy."This scheme would help in expanding tax net in Pakistan", he added.

Among others, Commissioner Corporate Zone RTO Jawad Anwar was also present during in meeting.