LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :To promote the concept of public-private partnership and for economic wellbeing of the country, the government would have to make proposals of the private sector a must part of its economic policies.

These views were expressed by President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mian Nauman Kabir while addressing a mammoth gathering of traders from various markets here at Lahore Chamber on Wednesday. LCCI Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Ateeq also spoke on the occasion.

Mian Nauman Kabir said that the government and business institutions in many ways are interrelated and interdependent on each other. He said that in today's global economy, businessmen and entrepreneurs are the driving forces of the economy.

He said that for maintaining a steady and upward economic growth, the government must try to make the environment for business organizations suitable.

Mian Nauman Kabir said that the economic growth lies in implementation of good economic governance.

He stressed upon the business community to put forth workable proposals to resolve economic issues including trade deficit, rupee devaluation, high cost of doing prices, high energy prices and taxation system etc.

He said that as an essential element of good governance, the culture of tax compliance should be promoted. There is an urgent need to reform the taxation system by engaging all the stakeholders, he added.

The LCCI President said that heavy internal and external borrowing, lowest tax-to-GDP ratio, high mark-up rate and inflation are the other reasons of economic decline and only upright and honest leadership in every tier of life can help save the nation from these evils.

He informed the participants that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has already presented its proposals for the Federal budget 2022-23 to the government. Former LCCI presidents and market leaders also spoke on the occasion.