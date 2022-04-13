UrduPoint.com

Govt Must Consider Private Sector's Proposals For Economic Wellbeing: LCCI

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2022 | 08:20 PM

Govt must consider private sector's proposals for economic wellbeing: LCCI

To promote the concept of public-private partnership and for economic wellbeing of the country, the government would have to make proposals of the private sector a must part of its economic policies

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :To promote the concept of public-private partnership and for economic wellbeing of the country, the government would have to make proposals of the private sector a must part of its economic policies.

These views were expressed by President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mian Nauman Kabir while addressing a mammoth gathering of traders from various markets here at Lahore Chamber on Wednesday. LCCI Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Ateeq also spoke on the occasion.

Mian Nauman Kabir said that the government and business institutions in many ways are interrelated and interdependent on each other. He said that in today's global economy, businessmen and entrepreneurs are the driving forces of the economy.

He said that for maintaining a steady and upward economic growth, the government must try to make the environment for business organizations suitable.

Mian Nauman Kabir said that the economic growth lies in implementation of good economic governance.

He stressed upon the business community to put forth workable proposals to resolve economic issues including trade deficit, rupee devaluation, high cost of doing prices, high energy prices and taxation system etc.

He said that as an essential element of good governance, the culture of tax compliance should be promoted. There is an urgent need to reform the taxation system by engaging all the stakeholders, he added.

The LCCI President said that heavy internal and external borrowing, lowest tax-to-GDP ratio, high mark-up rate and inflation are the other reasons of economic decline and only upright and honest leadership in every tier of life can help save the nation from these evils.

He informed the participants that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has already presented its proposals for the Federal budget 2022-23 to the government. Former LCCI presidents and market leaders also spoke on the occasion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore Business Budget Chamber Turkish Lira Market All From Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

PCMEA felicitates Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

PCMEA felicitates Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

3 minutes ago
 US expects to continue 'healthy military-to-milita ..

US expects to continue 'healthy military-to-military relationship' with Pakistan ..

3 minutes ago
 ITP's crackdown against wrong parking in full swin ..

ITP's crackdown against wrong parking in full swing

3 minutes ago
 Democrats Press Biden Administration to Take Tough ..

Democrats Press Biden Administration to Take Tougher Stance on Saudi Arabia - Le ..

3 minutes ago
 Moscow on Proposal to Exchange Medvedchuk: Dangero ..

Moscow on Proposal to Exchange Medvedchuk: Dangerous Tendency

6 minutes ago
 Toll hits 259 in South Africa's deadliest floods o ..

Toll hits 259 in South Africa's deadliest floods on record

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.