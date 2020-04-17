UrduPoint.com
‘Govt Needs To Facilitate Real Estate Business In Pakistan’

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 01:13 PM

‘Govt needs to facilitate Real Estate business in Pakistan’

DHA Al-Khidmat Group of Estate Agents General Secretary Zahid Bin Sadiq says that the government should establish a regulatory authority for Real Estate business besides a Real Estate Tribunal.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 17th, 2020) DHA Al Khidmat Group of Estate Agents General Secretary Zahid Bin Sadiq on Friday asked the government that restoration of Real Estate business besides other business was very important for national economy and development.

In a statement, Dr. Zahid Bin Sadiq said that it was important to give special facilities and incentives to the overseas Pakistanis and exempt them from the different types of taxes to restore the national economy. But there was a great need of a regulatory authority for Real Estate business.

He said there should be exemption in Gain tax, Advance tax, Withholding tax at least for two years from FBR. Also, the Gain tax of 8 years condition and heavy tax slab should be remitted, he added.

He also said FBR rates should be reduced up to 25% to 40% while senior realtors should must be the part of advisory board of Business watch cell. “These suggestions will be more helpful to restore the real estate business as million jobless People could get advantage besides development of the national revenue.

