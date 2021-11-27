UrduPoint.com

Govt Not Getting Sales Tax On Petroleum Products: Spokesperson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 01:03 PM

Govt not getting sales tax on petroleum products: Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Spokesperson of Ministry of Finance Muzzammil Aslam on Saturday said that the government was getting zero percent sales tax on petroleum products.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the increase of levy does not mean to increase the price of petroleum.

The charges of Islamabad to Lahore Motorways have increased due to the agreement of previous regime but it was not informed to the masses at that time about the agreement.

After the 45 days the dialogue between the government and International Monetary Fund (IMF) have been concluded successfully.

The government has increase the taxes on luxury goods not on the daily use item of general public.

IMF also asked the government to submit the audit report of Coronovirus funds, he said.

He also appreciated the role of media for informing the people about the truth.

He said the decreasing prices of petroleum products' impact at international market would be fruitful for the government.

