UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Not Shared Documents Of CPEC With IMF: Senate Panel Told

Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 04:19 PM

Govt not shared documents of CPEC with IMF: Senate panel told

The Senate Standing Committee on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was informed on Thursday that the government had not shared any document relating to CPEC with the International Monetary Fund (IMF)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was informed on Thursday that the government had not shared any document relating to CPEC with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Briefing the meeting, Secretary Planning Zafar Hassan said "Neither ministry of Planning nor finance has shared any such document of CPEC with the Fund".

Chairperson of the committee, Senator Sherry Rehman said the government's statement was in contradiction to some media reports which stated that the government had shared details of debt incurred on account of CPEC projects besides other sensitive information.

"I am stating on record that no such information had been shared with IMF", Zafar Hassan stressed.

Sherry Rehman directed the ministry that there should be no ambiguity with respect to the CPEC projects and transparency in all projects must be ensured.

Minister for Planning and Development on the occasion said the Senate panel should play role in economic development of the country by embarking upon such agendas and ideas which could motivate the government machinery to work diligently for the country.

He said the senate panel should look into issues through the prism of national interest rather than paying heed to the false media reports.

The minister informed that so far, the government to government loans under CPEC were only $6 billion while the rest were either commercial loans or were under Independent Power Producers (IPP) mode.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF Senate Sherry Rehman CPEC Media All Government Billion

Recent Stories

Govt has nothing to do with NAB arrests: Interior ..

17 minutes ago

Chairman Kashmir Committee and Member National Ass ..

25 seconds ago

Russia Currently Maintains Oil Production at Level ..

27 seconds ago

Seoul to Unveil Economic Measures in Attempt to Co ..

29 seconds ago

Clean drinking water, sanitation system priority o ..

30 seconds ago

Karakorum express delayed by 5 hrs

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.