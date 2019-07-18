Govt not shared documents of CPEC with IMF: Senate panel told

The Senate Standing Committee on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was informed on Thursday that the government had not shared any document relating to CPEC with the International Monetary Fund (IMF)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was informed on Thursday that the government had not shared any document relating to CPEC with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Briefing the meeting, Secretary Planning Zafar Hassan said "Neither ministry of Planning nor finance has shared any such document of CPEC with the Fund".

Chairperson of the committee, Senator Sherry Rehman said the government's statement was in contradiction to some media reports which stated that the government had shared details of debt incurred on account of CPEC projects besides other sensitive information.

"I am stating on record that no such information had been shared with IMF", Zafar Hassan stressed.

Sherry Rehman directed the ministry that there should be no ambiguity with respect to the CPEC projects and transparency in all projects must be ensured.

Minister for Planning and Development on the occasion said the Senate panel should play role in economic development of the country by embarking upon such agendas and ideas which could motivate the government machinery to work diligently for the country.

He said the senate panel should look into issues through the prism of national interest rather than paying heed to the false media reports.

The minister informed that so far, the government to government loans under CPEC were only $6 billion while the rest were either commercial loans or were under Independent Power Producers (IPP) mode.