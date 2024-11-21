Govt of Japan, UNDP Join hand for empowering youth in KP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The Government of Japan and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Join hands for empowering youth through technical skills from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

In a transformative step towards a resilient Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 700 young people have acquired market driven skills through vocational training supported by the Government of Japan, said a press release issued on Thursday.

Supported by the Government of Japan, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP) have successfully concluded a market-driven vocational and technical skills training programme designed to empower youth from Kurram and Orakzai districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). A closing ceremony was held in Islamabad to mark its successful completion.

The three-month programme equipped 700 young individuals, including 375 women, with hands-on skills such as cell phone repair, LED bulb assembly, eco-friendly packaging, jewellery making, motorcycle repair, electrician, plumbing, solar system, and UPS installation. Graduates also received certificates and customized toolkits to help them apply their skills to start small businesses or secure employment opportunities.

Speaking at the occasion, chief guest Rana Mashood, Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, said in his statement,“ Women’s empowerment is a key focus of our Prime Minister’s Youth Programme. I am delighted to see that 375 women have been trained in hands-on skills under this initiative. On behalf of the people of Pakistan, I would like to express our gratitude to the Government of Japan, the United Nations Development Programme, and SRSP for their valuable contribution to this skills training program in remote areas.”

As part of a broader effort to develop youth leadership, empower young women, and generate actionable strategies to build climate resilience, youth from Kurram and Orakzai also participated in a grand dialogue on “Climate Adaptation and Girls’ Education” during the closing ceremony.

Ms. Van Nguyen, Deputy Resident Representative, UNDP Pakistan, expressed gratitude for the collaboration and said, “We are grateful to the Government of Japan for their long-standing partnership with UNDP. Through their support, this programme has demonstrated the potential of young people in Kurram and Orakzai. By empowering young women and men with skills for income generation, we are confident that this project will foster gender-sensitive economic recovery in the region and contribute to its long-term stability."

Mr. ITO Takeshi, Charge d’ Affaires ad interim of Japan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, in his speech, stated, “The long-standing partnership between Japan and UNDP has enabled us to support projects that build strong communities and bring positive change. Our key initiatives have focused on creating safe spaces for women to engage in community decision-making and access economic opportunities. Through these interventions, we have enabled women to take on more active roles contributing to social cohesion and economic stability. Our development partnership is based on the principal of 'Leave No One Behind'".

This initiative is part of an ongoing project worth USD 4.1 million, supported by the Government of Japan and UNDP, that aims to stabilize and help revive economic recovery in Kurram and Orakzai districts through a people- and institution-centered approach. Focusing on social cohesion, local governance, and livelihood creation, the project places youth and women at its core as key agents of change and will benefit over 200,000 people, including 50 percent women .