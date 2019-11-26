UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Opens Up LNG Sector, Five Companies Plan To Set Up Terminals

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 01:22 PM

Govt opens up LNG sector, five companies plan to set up terminals

Following the introduction of ease-of-doing-business strategy by the government, as many as five private sector companies were planning to set up Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminals, having capacity to re-gasify 500-700 Million Cubic Feet per day (MMCFD) gas each

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ):Following the introduction of ease-of-doing-business strategy by the government, as many as five private sector companies were planning to set up Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminals, having capacity to re-gasify 500-700 Million Cubic Feet per day (MMCFD) gas each.

"We do believe the LNG is here to stay, but we have decided that this sector has to be completely opened up. So, the government has allowed all five companies that wanted to set up their own terminals in Pakistan," a senior official privy to petroleum sector developments told APP.

He said it was not the government job to decide who had the muscle, market clout and power to succeed. "It is for the market to decide." The official said the government's footprint in the coming years in the energy as well as other sectors was going to shrink. "It is not only the government's stated policy but fervent desire and intention." He said the government was going to do major restructuring on the pipelines side by converting them into 'open access pipes' and during the next two years, "We intend to separate transmission from distribution and open up the sector for use through private supplies and open access. Let the private sector compete with the government distribution companies and let them run faster and become more efficient.

" He said private sector companies including Exxon, Shell and Mitsubishi besides Spanish and French firms were poised to establish LNG terminals in Pakistan, who were considered the world leading players in energy sector.

The official said the federal cabinet had recently cleared the private sector companies, adding "A terminal, as per international standard, takes almost two years to complete once its construction starts." Currently, the official said, two LNG terminals were operating at Port Qasim Karachi and injecting around 1200 MMCFD gas in the distribution network, adding the capacity of Floating Storage and Re-gasification Units (FSRUs) was also being increased.

He said the Petroleum Division had planned to bring additional 400 MMCFD LNG in the system by December, out of which "200 MMCFD is guaranteed as tender had already been floated to ensure transparency." The LNG, he said, was considered the only available instant-option to meet the country's ever-growing energy needs, as currently domestic production of gas was around four Billion Cubic Feet per Day (BCFD) against the demand of 7-8 BCFD. "There is 50 percent of gas shortfall in the energy mix needs of the country."/395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan World Job December Gas Market All From Government Cabinet Mitsubishi Billion Million Port Qasim

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General Urges Member States to Take ..

31 minutes ago

Russia Interested in Trade, Economy Cooperation Wi ..

1 minute ago

Conducive environment prevails for investment in G ..

1 minute ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan for unanimous stance,compre ..

31 seconds ago

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on Wednesday for si ..

1 minute ago

Over 60 IS Members Surrender Following Operation i ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.