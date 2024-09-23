Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or face consequences      

, , , , ,

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 23rd, 2024) In a major development, the owners of four independent power producers (IPPs) established under the 1994 policy and one IPP established under the 2002 policy have been explicitly directed to voluntarily cancel their power purchase agreements and adopt a "supply electricity and receive payment" system, or face consequences, said the media reports.

The media reports also said that the owners of these five IPPs were told that the government would not make payments amounting to 139 to 150 billion rupees for capacity charges for these IPPs over the next three to five years.

The owners of these five entities were firmly informed that the government had already made additional payments in terms of capacity payments and equity returns, and that the loans of the IPPs have also been settled.

In this regard, an owner of an IPP responded to key officials of the task force, stating that if the government pays 55 billion rupees, they are prepared not only to terminate the agreement but also to hand over the plant to the government.

However, the owner was informed that neither the specified amount would be paid to them nor would control of the plant be taken; their only option is to terminate the agreement. The task force has pointed out that the management of this company violated its agreement with the government by using the plant as collateral to secure funds for other power plants, which constitutes a breach of contract.

The actions taken by the management are serious enough to warrant initiating criminal proceedings. The owners were also informed that their IPPs have fraudulently reported operational and maintenance losses during the period from 2020 to 2024, illegally profiting by billions of rupees and deceiving the government.

The reports suggested that four owners of the IPPs have been summoned for a meeting with key and powerful task force officials on Saturday, one of whom is a former state minister for petroleum from the previous PTI government.

These four owners were told that they have no option other than to terminate the agreement; otherwise, a forensic audit of their plants would be conducted, and actions would be taken against the owners for wrongdoings and recovery of profits earned through misconduct.

In addition to various sectors of the economy, a prominent business tycoon from Lahore, who owns power plants, has a meeting scheduled with officials today (Monday). However, it is reported that the current state minister for the power division, Muhammad Ali, offered these IPPs that he would ensure the establishment of a private power market system in the next two years, allowing them to sell their electricity to major businesses in the country once their power purchase agreements expire, they added