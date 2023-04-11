Govt paying attention to exploit potential of indigenous energy resources

(@Abdulla99267510)

The official sources say that three thousand and three hundred megawatts of electricity is being produced from Thar.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 11th, 2023) The government is paying special attention to exploit the potential of indigenous energy resources in order to produce cheap electricity and reduce reliance on imported fuel.

According to details, there is a renewed focus on Thar coal which was neglected by the previous government.

Three thousand and three hundred megawatts of electricity is being produced from Thar. Over the last one year, four Thar coal projects, have been completed.

The coalition government has also envisaged ten thousand megawatts of solarization project. This also includes solarization of government buildings. The government is also seeking foreign investment in this green energy initiative.