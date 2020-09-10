Govt planning uniform sales tax among provinces: PRA Chairman

Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) Chairman Zain ul Abidin Sahi said that the National Tax Council was working to uniform sales tax among all provinces as this would help business community in many ways

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) Chairman Zain ul Abidin Sahi said that the National Tax Council was working to uniform sales tax among all provinces as this would help business community in many ways.

He stated while inaugurated help desk at LCCI here on Thursday.

PRA Chairman said that the govt was well aware of the challenges being faced by businessmen therefore, it was taking all possible measures to ensure the ease of doing business.

Zian ul Abidin Sahi said the services being provided in LCCI under the 'One window Smart Services' were excellent and good example for other departments.

He congratulated LCCI president Irfan Iqbal Sheikh for his fine year in LCCI as president.

He said that PRA's focal person would be available at LCCI desk who would coordinate with business community for resolution of their issues related to PRA.

He stressed upon the need of more coordination with business community especially with LCCI. He asked LCCI to nominate a 3 to 4 members coordination body who would remain in continuous liaison with PRA. This body would act as a bridge between LCCI and PRA and the communication gap would be reduced.

Chairman PRA said that government had already reduced the sales tax on more than twenty services.

He said that PRA was a most automated organization since its inception and had started e-payment.

On the occasion, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh thanked the Chairman PRA for visiting Lahore Chamber to inaugurate the PRA Help Desk.

He said the PRA Help Desk was one of the most important features of LCCIs 'One Window Smart Services'.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh also appreciated the step taken by Punjab Revenue Authority of reducing the Sales Tax rate on majority of services (like marriage halls, caterers, tour operators, IT Service Providers, Property Dealers, small hotels, motels and guest houses) from 16 percent to 5 percent.

He hoped that this measure would help to enhance the revenues of various service oriented sectors in our provincial economy that had been affected in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

President LCCI said the rate of sales tax on payments made through debit and credit cards to restaurants and beauty parlors had been reduced to five percent as a pilot project, adding that this step would also bring good results.

He thanked the government departments including PRA for starting e-services that have created significant ease for the businesses. "It is much appreciated that now anyone can visit PRA Website that offers services like e-Filing, e-Registration and e-Enrollment", Irfan Iqbal Sheikh added.

LCCI Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmed gave the vote of thanks and said that opening the PRA desk at LCCI would help to reduce the time of business community significantly.

Executive Committee Members LCCI were also present during the meeting.