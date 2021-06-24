UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

Govt plans exchange of agri research, technology with China: Fakhar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam Thursday said the government had planned to exchange research and technology with China to improve agriculture production.

"We will send our agriculture scientists and researchers to China and invite the Chinese researchers to our country to share knowledge and technology related to the agriculture sector with each other," he said addressing a cheques distribution ceremony to Pakistan Agriculture and Research Council (PARC) pensioners. National Assembly's Standing committee for National Food Security and Research Chairman Rao Ajmal, Federal Secretary Food Security Ghufran Memon and PARC Chairman Dr Muhammad Azeem Khan were also present on the occasion.

Fakhar Imam said the government had given priority to the agriculture sector in the budget keeping in view its huge share (19.2 percent) in the gross domestic product.

The incumbent government had taken steps to facilitate the farmers, and that was why three bumper crops were witnessed in the outgoing fiscal year, he added.

The minister said they had empowered youth and women through technical skill development programmes.

He said it was great achievement that today the PARC pensioners were getting their pensions and arrears of last five years. They had made joint efforts to get Rs 800 million allocated for 275 families of pensioners, he added.

