Govt Plans Record Petroleum Levy Hike In Budget, Fuel Prices Likely To Soar

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 27, 2025 | 06:37 PM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 27th, 2025) The government is preparing to impose a record petroleum levy in the upcoming Federal budget, potentially triggering a fresh wave of inflation for the public, official sources revealed on Monday.

As part of its commitment to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the government has proposed a significant increase in petroleum levy collections for the fiscal year 2025–26, setting a target of Rs1,311 billion. This represents an increase of Rs194 billion over the current fiscal year’s target of Rs1,117 billion.

The burden of the increased levy is expected to fall directly on consumers through higher fuel prices, which could intensify the already mounting inflationary pressures in the country.

The official data showed that the government has already collected Rs. 833.85 billion under the petroleum levy from July 2024 to March 2025. In comparison, collections stood at Rs1,019 billion during the entire fiscal year 2023–24 and Rs580 billion in 2022–23.

If realized, the projected figure for the upcoming year will mark the highest petroleum levy collection in Pakistan’s history. The current levy rates are already at their peak, with the government charging Rs78.02 per liter on petrol and Rs77.01 per liter on high-speed diesel.

Sources said the levy increase is part of the IMF’s conditions to help Pakistan meet its fiscal targets. However, the experts warned that the move could push fuel prices even higher, severely affecting middle- and lower-income groups and fueling a new round of inflation.

The economic analysts are calling on the government to carefully balance revenue generation with inflation control, especially at a time when household budgets are already under strain.

The federal budget for 2025–26 is expected to be presented in early June, with the petroleum levy expected to be one of its most closely watched components.

