Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Govt Plans To Accept All Applications Of Intending Pilgrims Without Balloting: Federal Minister For Finance And Revenue Ishaq Dar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2023 | 09:16 PM

Govt plans to accept all applications of intending pilgrims without balloting: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar on Thursday announced that the government was planning to accept all the applications of intending pilgrims without balloting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ):Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar on Thursday announced that the government was planning to accept all the applications of intending pilgrims without balloting.

Addressing a press conference along with Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor, he said that as many as 72,869 applications were received under the government's regular scheme against the quota of 44,190.

He said that finance ministry plans to accept all application of Hujjaj under the guidance of Prime Minister, Mian Shehbaz Sharif and desire of ministry of Religious Affairs.

Ishaq Dar said that the extra foreign exchange reserve for Hujjaj will be provided on the direction of PM Shehbaz Sharif and with the support State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

He urged that intended pilgrim should pray for progress and prosperity of Pakistan so we could again achieved our past glory.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Ishaq Dar Progress Mufti All Government

Recent Stories

Sultan Alneyadi set to make history by becoming fi ..

Sultan Alneyadi set to make history by becoming first Arab astronaut to perform ..

21 minutes ago
 UAE, Vietnam sign mutual declaration of intent to ..

UAE, Vietnam sign mutual declaration of intent to begin CEPA talks

21 minutes ago
 ECNEC approves mega projects relating to social se ..

ECNEC approves mega projects relating to social sector uplift

21 minutes ago
 Total liquid foreign reserves reach near $ 9.76 bi ..

Total liquid foreign reserves reach near $ 9.76 billion

21 minutes ago
 UN must take notice of Indian illegal settlements ..

UN must take notice of Indian illegal settlements in IIOJK, Ghazali

5 minutes ago
 Workshop on film production techniques concludes

Workshop on film production techniques concludes

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.