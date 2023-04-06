Govt plans to accept all applications of intending pilgrims without balloting: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ):Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar on Thursday announced that the government was planning to accept all the applications of intending pilgrims without balloting.

Addressing a press conference along with Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor, he said that as many as 72,869 applications were received under the government's regular scheme against the quota of 44,190.

He said that finance ministry plans to accept all application of Hujjaj under the guidance of Prime Minister, Mian Shehbaz Sharif and desire of ministry of Religious Affairs.

Ishaq Dar said that the extra foreign exchange reserve for Hujjaj will be provided on the direction of PM Shehbaz Sharif and with the support State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

He urged that intended pilgrim should pray for progress and prosperity of Pakistan so we could again achieved our past glory.