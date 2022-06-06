UrduPoint.com

Govt Plans To Increase Tax On Income Through Social Media

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 06, 2022 | 03:00 PM

The authorities are considering proposal to hike income tax on income of over Rs1 million per annum.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 6th, 2022) The Federal Government is planning to increase tax on income made through social media platforms.

The development took place amid tough conditions of the international lender.

The sources said that a proposal to hike tax on income through social media platforms including online games, TikTok, and YouTube.

The latest reports say that International Monetary Fund (IMF) has placed tough conditions for resumption of its program and has asked government to reduce income tax credits and allowances.

