Govt Playing Supportive Role For Businesses: Nasir Bashir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2022 | 11:07 PM

Punjab Chief Minister's Coordinator for Business and Trade Affairs Nasir Bashir Salman said on Saturday that government is all set to play a supportive role for businesses for the economic well being of the county

He expressed these views while talking to business community here at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

LCCI Acting President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan, Vice President Haris Ateeq, former vice presidents Kashif Anwar, Zeeshan Khalil, Executive Committee Members Mian Atiqur Rehman, Imran Bashir, Dr. Riaz Iqbal and business representatives in large numbers were present.

Nasir Bashir said that the aim of the present government was to provide maximum facilities to the business community. He said that the work of the business community was not interfered in this government. He said that a desk of the board of Revenue would be set up in Lahore Chamber soon.

Acting President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mian Rehman Aziz Chan congratulated Nasir Salman on becoming Chief Minister Punjab's Coordinator for Business and Commerce Affairs.

He said that Lahore Chamber of Commerce has addressed the issues facing its members and business community of Lahore and also pointed out these problems at the government level for their solution. While the government always gives full importance to the suggestions and demands put forward by the Lahore Chamber in favor of creating a business friendly environment in the city. He suggested that water tariff for industrial and commercial use in Lahore should be adjusted according to other cities.

Vice President LCCI Haris Ateeq said that a committee was set up on the tax issue. He suggested that the Punjab government should play its role for installation of water treatment plants in industrial units.

More Stories From Business

