UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Policies Based On Good Economic Management: Finance Division

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 07:37 PM

Govt policies based on good economic management: Finance Division

Ministry of Finance has said that the economic policies and economic reforms programme of the government being implemented with the support of IMF are based on sound and well-established principles of good economic management

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th February, 2020) The Ministry of Finance has said that the economic policies and economic reforms programme of the government being implemented with the support of IMF are based on sound and well-established principles of good economic management.In a statement issued on Monday , the spokeperson of Finance Ministry said "The objective of these policies is stabilization in the first phase, followed by rapid, sustainable and inclusive growth," says the Finance Division in response to certain news reports insinuating that the "IMF policies [are] leading to destruction of economy".The Finance Division has maintained that the government's policies have already startedshowing positive results.

There is significant improvement in economic indicators.

The externalsector has stabilized and the fiscal deficit has declined significantly in the first six months of thefinancial year.Low tax-to-GDP ratio is amongst the fundamental problems of Pakistan's economy.

Unless thisis corrected, the country cannot achieve prosperity. Therefore, a multi-pronged revenuemobilization strategy is being pursued to broaden the tax base and raise tax revenues in abalanced and equitable manner.To cushion the low-income groups from any adverse effects of stabilization measures, the Government has allocated sufficient resources for income support and social protectionprograms and has increased spending on health and education.

Furthermore, targeted energysubsidies have been given to the vulnerable group.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Education From Government

Recent Stories

English learning must to brighten youths' future: ..

6 minutes ago

AJK President condemns Indian shelling at LoC

8 minutes ago

Tunisia keen to promote bilateral trade with Pakis ..

53 seconds ago

Minister assures business community to be taken on ..

54 seconds ago

Pakistan Navy Establishes Free Eye Camp At Damb, B ..

16 minutes ago

China Opposes Unilateral Sanctions on Venezuela - ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.