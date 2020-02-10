Govt policies based on good economic management: Finance Division

Ministry of Finance has said that the economic policies and economic reforms programme of the government being implemented with the support of IMF are based on sound and well-established principles of good economic management

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th February, 2020) The Ministry of Finance has said that the economic policies and economic reforms programme of the government being implemented with the support of IMF are based on sound and well-established principles of good economic management.In a statement issued on Monday , the spokeperson of Finance Ministry said "The objective of these policies is stabilization in the first phase, followed by rapid, sustainable and inclusive growth," says the Finance Division in response to certain news reports insinuating that the "IMF policies [are] leading to destruction of economy".The Finance Division has maintained that the government's policies have already startedshowing positive results.

There is significant improvement in economic indicators.

The externalsector has stabilized and the fiscal deficit has declined significantly in the first six months of thefinancial year.Low tax-to-GDP ratio is amongst the fundamental problems of Pakistan's economy.

Unless thisis corrected, the country cannot achieve prosperity. Therefore, a multi-pronged revenuemobilization strategy is being pursued to broaden the tax base and raise tax revenues in abalanced and equitable manner.To cushion the low-income groups from any adverse effects of stabilization measures, the Government has allocated sufficient resources for income support and social protectionprograms and has increased spending on health and education.

Furthermore, targeted energysubsidies have been given to the vulnerable group.