Govt praised for setting up realistic growth target in budget

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) -:Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) said on Monday that government must be praised for setting up a modest but realistic growth target for the next fiscal year 2020-21, however the revenue collection target seemed to be unrealistic than what was set for fiscal year 2019-20.

Addressing the FPCCI Post Budget Press Conference here, the Federation's President Mian Anjum Nisar apprehended that since country is faced with a recession situation and budget targets may not be achieved.

He mentioned that last year budget targets were also revised while agriculture sector was there to support GDP which was about 6.4 per cent and this year locust has also affected agriculture sector. Preparing a 'balanced' budget amid coronavirus pandemic which has already inflicted a Rs 3 trillion loss on country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Mian Anjum Nisar also highlighted a number of positive aspects of the budget such as Exemption of additional custom duties on those tariff lines which are now at zero per cent customs duty in tariff; Reduction of custom duty on 40 raw materials of various industries; Tariff rationalization under National Tariff Policy 2019, by reducing customs duty on 90 tariff lines from 11 per cent to three per cent and zero per cent; Reduction in regulatory duty from 12.5 per cent and 17.5 per cent to 6 per cent and 11 per cent respectively on Hot Rolled Coils (HRC) of Iron and steel falling under PCT codes 7208 and 7225 & 7226, respectively; A number of industrial inputs/intermediary raw materials are being allowed concessional import under new serial number of the fifth schedule through IOCO quota determination such as Butyl Acetate, syringes and saline infusion sets, buttons, interlining/buckram and Wire rod etc.

; Reduction in regulatory duty on smuggling prone items to bring these items under legal imports; Regulatory duty on several industrial inputs is also being reduced to decrease their cost of doing business 8.Tariff protection for domestic industry by increasing/levy of regulatory duty on import of those items which are also locally manufactured; Incentivizing soap manufacturing industry by reducing rate of Additional customs duty on Palm Stearin.

He, however, added that demand for restoring the zero-rating facility and proposals of the textile export sector should be regarded, besides ensuring support/policy for SMEs the most vulnerable sector under current crisis. He continued that CNIC issue must also be resolved and sales tax rate, corporate tax and turnover tax should also be reduced, besides announcing a clear cut policy on demurrage and fix the time period for deciding appeals as appeals are pending for decision for the last three years.

Rate of Turnover Tax and Withholding Tax for Distributors and rate of tax for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are also not reduced in the next budget.

On this occasion, Dr. Muhammad Arshad said that discrimination in Sales Tax on Commercial & Industrial Importers should have been done away with and R.D and Additional Customs Duty should also be eliminated in the budget document.

He said, "Resources are scarce and issues are critical. We should request our international community for remittance and special monetary or any other kind of aid to overcome this special situation. Agriculture is also affected by locus drastically. We have to wait andsee for the results of this budget. Better understanding of budget will be after havingcomplete budget feature."