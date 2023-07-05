Open Menu

Govt Prioritize For Export-led Growth In Country: Ahsan Iqbal

Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2023 | 08:59 PM

Govt prioritize for export-led growth in country: Ahsan Iqbal

Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday said that introducing Pakistan as an export-led country in the world is the first priority of the present government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday said that introducing Pakistan as an export-led country in the world is the first priority of the present government.

The Minister said that Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) is significant in any economy and Pakistan is currently an attractive country for foreign investment.

Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal said this while addressing a press conference here.

Ahsan Iqbal said the meeting of the Apex Committee of the Special Council for Investment Facilitation was held under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and the political and military leadership participated in the apex committee.

He said the government formed this council to promote direct investment in Pakistan, adding that the volume of foreign direct investment in Pakistan is $1.5 billion now.

There are more than $2 trillion foreign direct investments in the world and every country is trying to become an attractive country for FDI.

He said a country can develop only through foreign direct investment and every developing country has resorted to foreign direct investment and also expanded its exports.

The China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) became a tool to bring investments of up to $28 billion to Pakistan, he informed.

He said that "We were derailed due to the negative agenda of 2018 and now the world's trust is being established in Pakistan again.

He said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreement is having positive effects on Pakistan and now the country has a chance to take off again.

Ahsan said foreign investors will be given all facilities under one roof in five potential sectors, which have been identified under the planning.

He said that Agriculture is also a sector under this project, agriculture will be promoted .

He said the government will bring investment in modern farming and technology in the agriculture sector.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Agricultural Information Management System on July 7th of this month? The government's priority is to shift energy to fossil fuels in the energy sector, incentives will be given in solar energy, he said.

He said that the Information Technology (IT) sector is a potential sector, where youth can make a huge contribution in a country's economy.

The Minister said the government's main focus is to increase exports in the IT sector and hoped that there will be rapid development in the IT sector in Pakistan.

He said that "we need to pay attention in the mineral sector to maximize our exports.

Ahsan said that Pakistan Will go for a road show to invite the mining companies of the world to enhance the production He added that defense production has the ability to export along with its requirements.

He said the government is willing to introduce the soft visa regime and the policy will be revised to address difficulties in businessman's visas.

The Ministry of Interior will give a report soon on the issue of visas.

"We will move relations with friendly countries towards investment instead of aid" he said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif IMF Prime Minister World Technology Exports Ahsan Iqbal Agriculture Road CPEC July Visa 2018 All Government Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Kriti Sanon, Kajol all set to collaborate in myste ..

Kriti Sanon, Kajol all set to collaborate in mystery thriller ‘Do Patti’

4 minutes ago
 Alizeh Shah captivates fans on social media with h ..

Alizeh Shah captivates fans on social media with her stunning look

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Qatar to continue broadening their bilat ..

Pakistan, Qatar to continue broadening their bilateral ties: Prime Minister Muha ..

26 seconds ago
 Szijjarto Thanks Russia for Saving Hungarian Lives ..

Szijjarto Thanks Russia for Saving Hungarian Lives With Sputnik V Vaccine

28 seconds ago
 Tennis: Wimbledon results - 1st update

Tennis: Wimbledon results - 1st update

31 seconds ago
 Paucity of funds main reason to poverty, backwardn ..

Paucity of funds main reason to poverty, backwardness of Balochistan: Chief Mini ..

33 seconds ago
MQM-P presents evidence of voter list flaws to Ele ..

MQM-P presents evidence of voter list flaws to Election Commission

39 minutes ago
 Voluntary oil output cuts ensure market stability: ..

Voluntary oil output cuts ensure market stability: Suhail Al Mazrouei

45 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz, son move pleas for acquittal in money ..

PM Shehbaz, son move pleas for acquittal in money laundering case

47 minutes ago
 PMML announces to support govt on observing Quran' ..

PMML announces to support govt on observing Quran's Sanctification Day

46 minutes ago
 HEC, China Window arranges seminar to mark ten yea ..

HEC, China Window arranges seminar to mark ten years of CPEC, BRI

48 minutes ago
 Petrobras to Expand Use of AI Technologies in Ener ..

Petrobras to Expand Use of AI Technologies in Energy Production - CEO

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Business