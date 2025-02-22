Govt Prioritize To Resolve Issues Facing By Carpet Sector: Commerce Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2025 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan said that the government has prioritized resolving the issues faced by the Carpet Sector and also their concerns related to tax duties.
He expressed these words to a delegation from the Carpet Association who met with Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan here at his office in Islamabad.
The meeting focused on key issues facing the carpet sector, particularly concerns related to Regulatory Duties (RDs) and Sales Tax, said a release issued here.
The meeting focused on key issues facing the carpet sector, particularly concerns related to Regulatory Duties (RDs) and Sales Tax.
The delegation briefed the minister on the challenges affecting the industry, highlighting that increasing Regulatory Duties and complexities in Sales Tax are negatively impacting exports.
They emphasized the need for government intervention to support businesses and skilled workers associated with the sector.
Minister Jam Kamal Khan assured the delegation that the government is committed to addressing these challenges and promoting the carpet industry.
He further stated that the government is actively working on policies to enhance exports and facilitate businesses, ensuring that traditional industries like the carpet sector can thrive and strengthen Pakistan’s position in the global market.
The meeting concluded with a consensus to enhance public-private collaboration to support the sustainable growth of the carpet industry.
Recent Stories
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia decide to field first against England
Video of fan’s inappropriate behavior with Poonam Pandey goes viral
UAE issues new guidelines for visa fee, applications
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2025
Abu Dhabi University partners with UI GreenMetric to host 1st International Sust ..
ADSB advances mine countermeasure naval programme with next-gen 170 m-DETECTOR v ..
NCM expects UAE to be affected by extension of low pressure, surface high pressu ..
SIRA officially launches 'Tawash' system for secure gold transport
Xposure 2025 explores role of technology in modern narratives
70% of exhibition space for IDEX and NAVDEX 2027 edition already pre-booked: Spo ..
UAE's Calidus concludes successful participation in IDEX 2025
More Stories From Business
-
Govt prioritize to resolve issues facing by Carpet Sector: Commerce Minister6 minutes ago
-
Nasir Qureshi reaffirms ICCI’s dedication to trade and Industry growth26 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 20256 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 20256 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal directs proactive measures to prevent hoarding18 hours ago
-
SECP invites public feedback on draft guidelines for Capital issue, ESOS registration18 hours ago
-
Awareness session held to commemorate FTO's 25 years of service18 hours ago
-
Moroccan ambassador visits SCCI20 hours ago
-
BMW to begin mass producing 6th-generation EV batteries in China in 202621 hours ago
-
Focus on pharmaceutical sector can enhance exports from Pakistan: UBG21 hours ago
-
Dengue may rise if tangible steps not taken immediately: experts21 hours ago
-
SBP delegation visits PITB to explore Punjab’s digital transformation initiatives21 hours ago