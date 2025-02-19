Govt Prioritizes For Increasing Country’s Exports Up To $60 Billion
Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2025 | 12:05 AM
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday Prioritized for increasing the country's exports from $30 billion up to $60 billion in the Coming 5 years for a sustainable economy in the country
The significant progress has been made in the past 12 months, because of the prudent economic policies of the government to grow the economy, the finance minister said.
Muhammad Aurangzeb said this in an interview with Al-Sharq and Bloomberg.
The minister said the government has taken important decisions to reduce inflation and interest rates and has achieved economic stability in the country.
The government has stabilized foreign exchange reserves, and the privatization process will be further accelerated, he said.
He said the process of reforms in government institutions will continue and right sizing is being done to reduce the losses of government institutions.
Finance minister said that right sizing will significantly reduce government expenditure and through economic reforms the government has achieved its economic objectives.
Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif wants sustainable and stable economic growth and now the government has controlled the double deficit, the current account deficit and the fiscal deficit have come into surplus.
Aurangzeb said that by reducing government expenditure, the public Giving priority to welfare and now Pakistan can play an important role in promoting trade.
He said that “We want to increase Pakistan's trade partnership in the region and the regional trade Promotion is the top priority of the government.
