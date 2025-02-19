Open Menu

Govt Prioritizes For Increasing Country’s Exports Up To $60 Billion

Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2025 | 12:05 AM

Govt Prioritizes for increasing country’s exports up to $60 billion

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday Prioritized for increasing the country's exports from $30 billion up to $60 billion in the Coming 5 years for a sustainable economy in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday Prioritized for increasing the country's exports from $30 billion up to $60 billion in the Coming 5 years for a sustainable economy in the country.

The significant progress has been made in the past 12 months, because of the prudent economic policies of the government to grow the economy, the finance minister said.

Muhammad Aurangzeb said this in an interview with Al-Sharq and Bloomberg.

The minister said the government has taken important decisions to reduce inflation and interest rates and has achieved economic stability in the country.

The government has stabilized foreign exchange reserves, and the privatization process will be further accelerated, he said.

He said the process of reforms in government institutions will continue and right sizing is being done to reduce the losses of government institutions.

Finance minister said that right sizing will significantly reduce government expenditure and through economic reforms the government has achieved its economic objectives.

Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif wants sustainable and stable economic growth and now the government has controlled the double deficit, the current account deficit and the fiscal deficit have come into surplus.

Aurangzeb said that by reducing government expenditure, the public Giving priority to welfare and now Pakistan can play an important role in promoting trade.

He said that “We want to increase Pakistan's trade partnership in the region and the regional trade Promotion is the top priority of the government.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

UN nuclear chief to view contaminated Fukushima so ..

UN nuclear chief to view contaminated Fukushima soil

2 minutes ago
 Multan Police solve blind murder case, arrest two ..

Multan Police solve blind murder case, arrest two suspects

2 minutes ago
 Govt Prioritizes for increasing country’s export ..

Govt Prioritizes for increasing country’s exports up to $60 billion

2 minutes ago
 AIOU Mirpur hosts successful educational, career c ..

AIOU Mirpur hosts successful educational, career counselling open expo

2 minutes ago
 Honduras reverses decision to scrap extradition tr ..

Honduras reverses decision to scrap extradition treaty with US

2 minutes ago
 Kohat launches massive vaccination drive against d ..

Kohat launches massive vaccination drive against deadly 'Tabaq' disease

2 minutes ago
EDGE reveals powerhouse suite of electronic warfar ..

EDGE reveals powerhouse suite of electronic warfare, radar, electro-optical syst ..

36 minutes ago
 UAE strengthens its sustainability leadership with ..

UAE strengthens its sustainability leadership with launch of second edition of S ..

37 minutes ago
 EDGE signs LoI with Lockheed Martin to explore are ..

EDGE signs LoI with Lockheed Martin to explore areas of collaboration in aerospa ..

37 minutes ago
 Britain's Tarling beats Pogacar and the clock at U ..

Britain's Tarling beats Pogacar and the clock at UAE Tour

2 minutes ago
 England bring in Chessum for Calcutta Cup clash ag ..

England bring in Chessum for Calcutta Cup clash against Scotland

2 minutes ago
 Tennis: Dubai Championships WTA results

Tennis: Dubai Championships WTA results

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business