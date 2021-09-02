UrduPoint.com

Govt Promoting Investment: Mian Aslam

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 07:46 PM

Govt promoting investment: Mian Aslam

Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Thursday the government was actively involved in the promotion of investment and the problems of investors were being addressed on priority basis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Thursday the government was actively involved in the promotion of investment and the problems of investors were being addressed on priority basis.

He was hearing the pending applications of the industrialists regarding Allama Iqbal Industrial City in FIEDMC (Faisalabad Industrial Estate and Development and Management Company) site office.

The Minister of Industries and Commerce inquired about the problems of the investors including plot, documentation and directed the CEO to guide the investors in completing all the matters as per the checklist and to settle their pending matters at the earliest.

He said that Allama Iqbal Industrial City should be made the first priority of local and foreign investors as this project was a milestone in the industrial development of Pakistan. He congratulated the members of new FIEDMC board and said the Punjab Government would provide services in line with the Prime Minister's vision for industrial development and are committed to solving the problems through joint efforts.

He said the present government had taken steps for economic prosperity and economic growth in three years which were continuing.

It was informed on the occasion that FIEDMC had become the largest company developing economic zones in Pakistan which is developing the largest and first priority economic zone under CPEC, Allama Iqbal Industrial City. He said that in order to provide world class facilities to the companies investing in this economic zone, a special window center, expo center, golf and country club are being set up here.

Newly members assured of all possible cooperation.

Acting Chief Executive Officer Rana Yousaf, members of the newly constituted Board President Chamber of Commerce Hafiz Ehtesham Javed, Syed Zia Alamdar Hussain, Engineer Rizwan Ashraf, Farrukh Zamanand others besides Officer of Industries Department Punjab Ijaz Khaliq Razzaqi and other officers werepresent.

