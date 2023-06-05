UrduPoint.com

Govt Proposes Increased Taxes On Imported Luxury Items In FY2023-24 Budget

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 05, 2023 | 05:39 PM

Govt proposes increased taxes on imported luxury items in FY2023-24 budget

The Sources say that  the government is contemplating an increase in duties on mobile phones valued over $100.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 5th, 2023) The proposed budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 includes plans by the Federal government to raise taxes on various imported luxury items such as cell phones, cars, and more.

According to reliable sources, the government is contemplating an increase in duties on mobile phones valued over $100.

Furthermore, imported energy-saving bulbs, chandeliers, and LEDs are expected to become pricier in the upcoming budget.

In an effort to generate revenue, the government aims to impose a 25% sales tax on luxury items, with the goal of accumulating an estimated Rs45 to 55 billion.

This tax rate will apply to imported branded shoes, purses, sunglasses, perfumes, headphones, iPods, speakers, doors, windows, bath fittings, tiles, and sanitary products.

According to insiders, the sales tax on imported electronics, makeup goods, hair colors, dyes, and pet food will remain at 25%. Additionally, sources have revealed that the power sector will receive a significant allocation of Rs102.86 billion in the forthcoming 2023-24 budget. The recommendation includes the launch of 32 new schemes within the power sector.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Mobile Budget Bath Government Billion

Recent Stories

UAE’s Artificial Intelligence Office explores op ..

UAE’s Artificial Intelligence Office explores opportunities to Accelerate inno ..

44 minutes ago
 Phase 1 of Dubai Investments’ Danah Bay in Ras A ..

Phase 1 of Dubai Investments’ Danah Bay in Ras Al Khaimah fully sold out

44 minutes ago
 PITB HR Wing organizes awareness session regarding ..

PITB HR Wing organizes awareness session regarding Islamic teachings for the fem ..

48 minutes ago
 Your Next Entertainment Companion – Infinix SMAR ..

Your Next Entertainment Companion – Infinix SMART 7 series is now available na ..

52 minutes ago
 German Embassy hosts ‘Climate Talks’, exhibiti ..

German Embassy hosts ‘Climate Talks’, exhibition on energy transition at Kha ..

59 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality commemorates World Env ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality commemorates World Environment Day

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.