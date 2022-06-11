UrduPoint.com

Govt Proposes Rationalization Of Custom Duty For Different Sectors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 11, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Govt proposes rationalization of custom duty for different sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The government on Friday proposed rationalization of custom duty in the Federal Budget 2022-23 to provide relief to different sectors, including packaging industry and agriculture.

For the packaging industry, custom duty (CD) and additional customs duty (ACD) on ammonium, polymer, ethylene , BOPP etc, was proposed to be rationalized, while CD and ACD on 10 tariff lines pertaining to direct and reactive dyes were reduced.

For the agriculture sector, customs duty exemption was extended further to Farm Mechanization and Logistics including agriculture machinery pertaining to irrigation and drainage processing, plant protection equipment as well as machinery, equipment and other capital goods for miscellaneous agro-based set-ups in Sr 1, 2 and 3 of Part-I of Fifth schedule.

To incentivize the coating industry, CD and ACD were proposed to be exempted on aluminum paste and powder, and reduced on glycerol crude and glycerol.

For the manufacturers of filters other than automotive, CD and ACD were reduced on their raw materials i.e, adhesive, epoxide resins, filter media/ paper, non-woven fabric media, and steel plates / sheets of prime quality.

To incentivize the footwear industry, customs duty was reduced on different categories of other woven fabrics and artificial flowers / foliage of other materials.

To incentivize LED lights and bulbs manufacturers, CD was exempted on import of five more items i.

e, aluminum electrolytic capacitor, SMT electrical transformer, aluminum alloy sheet, tantalum capacitors (DIP/SMD) and other inductors, small transformer, coil (DIP/SMD).

Furthermore, the scope of exemption was extended for the manufacturers of parts of LED light and bulbs.

Tariff structure on the different tariff lines related to MDF / HDF was rationalized evenly.

To encourage local manufacturers of brush ware, the customs duty was exempted on import of poly-butylene terephthalate. Likewise, CD & ACD on import of stamping foils was also exempted for manufacturing of optical fiber cable. Tariff structure on import of synthetic filament yarn, monofilament and staple fibers of polypropylene was rationalized to resolve the cascading issues.

To encourage export oriented industry, CD and ACD was exempted on import of guts, bladders and stomachs of animals etc.

Reduction in CD and ACD rates on import of plywood, veneered panels & similar laminated wood, poly (methyl methacrylate) and cyanoacrylate was proposed.

Extension in scope of concession on import of organic composite solvents and thinners for the manufacturers of Dibutyl Orthophthalates was also announced.

To keep the prices of medicines stable in the market and to encourage local manufacturing of pharmaceuticals, customs duty was exempted on 26 more APIs, on one drug -Grafalon-In Vision and Insvision Device with its complete components.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Budget Agriculture Market Media Government Industry

Recent Stories

Opposition rejects federal govt's budget

Opposition rejects federal govt's budget

1 minute ago
 Budget envisages PSDP worth Rs800b for next fiscal ..

Budget envisages PSDP worth Rs800b for next fiscal year

4 minutes ago
 Sindh govt will fight Dua Zahra's case now: Shehla ..

Sindh govt will fight Dua Zahra's case now: Shehla Raza

9 minutes ago
 Miftah vows to enhance tax collection through trac ..

Miftah vows to enhance tax collection through track & trace system on cigarettes ..

1 minute ago
 Additional Secretary to PM office visits Gwadar to ..

Additional Secretary to PM office visits Gwadar to review CPEC projects

25 minutes ago
 UK PM 'appalled' by fighters' death sentences in U ..

UK PM 'appalled' by fighters' death sentences in Ukraine

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.