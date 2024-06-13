Open Menu

Govt Protects Low-income Groups In Budget 2024-25

Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Govt protects low-income groups in Budget 2024-25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Thursday said that the government protects the low-salary and low-income groups to provide relief in the Budget 2024-25.

The minister said that no tax has been imposed on the low-paid section and no changes have been made in the salary tax-slab.

He said this while addressing the Post-Budget Press Conference along with Minister of State for Finance, Revenue and Power, Ali Pervaiz Malik, Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana along with other officials.

He said that in the current Budget 2024-25 the government has imposed no tax on the people, who have a salary income of Rs 600,000 annually to protect the low-income people

The minister said that the government has provided a social safety net for low income people and also increased funds in all social protection program including BISP.

He said that the government is fully committed to providing relief to the weak segment of society in this regard the government has allocated funds in the Budget 2024-25.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Budget FBR All Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

2 hours ago
 Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

3 hours ago
 PCB chairman calls for support for national team a ..

PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024

4 hours ago
 PM proposes formation of committee to resolve poli ..

PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues

5 hours ago
 Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through mat ..

Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, ..

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector

17 hours ago
 Science & Technology sector receives allocation of ..

Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..

17 hours ago
 Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024 ..

Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25

17 hours ago
 BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

17 hours ago
 Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & ..

Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business