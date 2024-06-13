Govt Protects Low-income Groups In Budget 2024-25
Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Thursday said that the government protects the low-salary and low-income groups to provide relief in the Budget 2024-25.
The minister said that no tax has been imposed on the low-paid section and no changes have been made in the salary tax-slab.
He said this while addressing the Post-Budget Press Conference along with Minister of State for Finance, Revenue and Power, Ali Pervaiz Malik, Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana along with other officials.
He said that in the current Budget 2024-25 the government has imposed no tax on the people, who have a salary income of Rs 600,000 annually to protect the low-income people
The minister said that the government has provided a social safety net for low income people and also increased funds in all social protection program including BISP.
He said that the government is fully committed to providing relief to the weak segment of society in this regard the government has allocated funds in the Budget 2024-25.
