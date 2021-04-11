UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Provides 2,10,400 Bags Of Certified Rice Seeds Under NAEP

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 06:30 PM

Govt provides 2,10,400 bags of certified rice seeds under NAEP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :The government under Prime Minister National Agriculture Emergency Program (NAEP) had provided 2,10,400 bags of certified rice seeds on subsidized rates to growers of Punjab Province in order to achieve maximum per-acre output of the crop during current sowing season.

Besides, the provision of certified seeds, other inputs and technical and mechanical assistance were also provided to them under the crop enhancement component of the program, said an official in the Ministry of National food Security and Research.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, he said that over 16 tons rice seeds were also provided to farmers of Balochistan and 151 tons seeds on subsidized rates were provided to growers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa , he added Meanwhile, 24 riding type rice transplanter and 26 nursery raising machines with trays and 14 walk after type rice transplanters were also provided to rice growers in different areas of the Punjab aiming at to promote mechanical farming for enhancing per-acre output of hybrid rice that would not only help in fulfilling the domestic requirements but also enhance local export of the commodity.

Under the program about 41 direct seed rice drill and 27 mould board Plough and disc plough were provided, besides the provision of 94 water tight rotavator to rice farmers of Punjab, he said adding that about 3,462 kg of weedicides were provided to farmers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He further informed that different crops demonstration plots comprising on 41 acres were also established in KP Province, adding that National Uniform Yield Trials of rice (3 trials at 10 locations each) were also conducted and annual rice planning and review meeting was held, besides organizing traveling rice seminar and National Uniform Yield Trial Evaluation (2020) throughout the rice growing ecologies of the country.

It is worth mentioning here that the government had launched Prime Minister's National Agriculture Emergency Programme (NAEP) of Rs 309 billion in different areas of agriculture sector on cost sharing basis between the Federal and provincial governments.

The program also included conservation of water, increase in yields of major crops, livestock initiative for small and medium farmers, transformation of agriculture produce market, and increased access of farmers to finance.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Balochistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Water Agriculture Sunday 2020 Market Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on procedures for &#03 ..

1 minute ago

World Art Dubai’s 7th edition reaffirms UAE’s ..

16 minutes ago

‘Cultural Faces’ becomes permanent exhibition ..

16 minutes ago

Ministry of Health launches &#039;Ma’kom in Rama ..

31 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates GDRFA’s building

31 minutes ago

Dubai Crown Prince visits Expo 2020 site

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.