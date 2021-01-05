UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Provides Rs112.56 Mln For Trout Fish Farming Development

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

Govt provides Rs112.56 mln for trout fish farming development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal government had provided Rs 112.56 million for the project promotion of trout farming in Northern Areas of the country under Prime Minister National Agricultural Emergency Program.

The government had initiated pilot shrimp framing cluster development with objectives of the Project to promotion of shrimp aquaculture in inland areas, said an official in the Ministry of National food Security and Research.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, he said that other aim of the initiative was development of shrimp value chain, support services and legal framework for livelihood and job creation for rural people.

He further informed that other objective was to enhance export earnings from inland aquaculture.

Meanwhile, Rs38.60 million had also provided the project management units of the cage culture cluster development project for optimal utilisation of natural water resources, he said adding that it would help in up scaling cage culture technology across Pakistan.

The project had provided livelihood and job creation for rural people and Increased per capita fish consumption, besides enhancing export earnings from cage aquaculture.

Under Prime Minister's initiative for Save the Calf, government had also provided Rs135.31.million in order to promote halal meat production in the country, he added.

It is worth mentioning here that country earned $166.376 million by exporting about 73,421 million tons of fish and fish preparation during first five months of current financial year as compared the exports of corresponding period of last year.

Fish and fish preparation exports from the country during the period from July to November 2020-21 decreased by 9.72 percent as fish and fish products worth $184.294 million exported during the corresponding period of last year/395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Technology Exports Water Job July November From Government Million

Recent Stories

UAEFA President praises Mohamed bin Zayed’s supp ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Economy completes 140,000 inspection visits ..

2 hours ago

Japanese eyes declaring another state of emergency ..

2 hours ago

European NGO uncovers ongoing Indian disinformatio ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan to continue support to kashmiris in strug ..

2 hours ago

Beijing at brush strokes of a Russia painter

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.