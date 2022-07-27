UrduPoint.com

Govt Providing Special Subsidy On Basic Food Items At Uility Stores

Published July 27, 2022

Govt providing special subsidy on basic food items at Uility Stores

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :The government is providing special subsidy on basic food items at utility stores for the facilitation of the poor segments of the society.

According to the Spokes person Utility Store Corporation (USC), subsidized items sugar, ghee and flour were available in abundance at all utility stores across the country, special subsidy was being provided on it.

He said that the sugar was being provided at 70 rupees per kg, ghee at 300 rupees per kg and a 10 kg bag of flour at 400 rupees.

While a discount is being given on rice and pulses as well.

He said that ample supply of subsidized items had been ensured at all stores across the country, there was no shortage of anything.

For the convenience of the people, the supply of these items has been increased at the stores, to avoid rush, the number of counters at big stores has also been increased.

The management of Utility Stores Corporation is always striving to provide the best services to the public.

