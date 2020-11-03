UrduPoint.com
Govt. Purchases LNG At Record Lowest Rate In Aug-Sep : Petroleum Division

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 08:32 PM

Govt. purchases LNG at record lowest rate in Aug-Sep : Petroleum Division

The Petroleum Division on Tuesday rejected a misleading statement of PML-N leader Miftah Ismail about purchase of the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), saying the incumbent government procured the commodity at the record lowest rate during August and September

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :The Petroleum Division on Tuesday rejected a misleading statement of PML-N leader Miftah Ismail about purchase of the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), saying the incumbent government procured the commodity at the record lowest rate during August and September.

"It must be recalled that the incumbent government purchased the LNG at record lowest rate on an average cost of 4.07-9.54 USD/MMBTU, whereas, LNG was imported at rate of 2.2296 & 2.9905 USD/MMBTU during the August & September, 2020, the cheapest LNG import ever made in the country," the Petroleum Division said in a press statement.

The ministry has rejected remarks made by Miftah in a television interview the other day regarding procurement of the LNG, and clarified that the spot prices for LNG remained fluctuating during the year at international market. "The prices normally remain low during summer and comparatively higher in the winter." It said that according to Miftah, the current government should have signed deals for procurement of LNG when prices were low amid COVID-19 lockdown.

"He must be knowing that the previous government had signed a long-term contract for 800 mmcfd (Million Cubic Feet per Day) LNG; consequently, the present government had to ensure that it could dispense available 800mmcfd LNG in every month of the year before it engaged in another long term contract." Otherwise, it would add a huge financial burden on national exchequer due to a 15-year contract signed by the previous government for the LNG import.

"Since the previous government had declared LNG commodity as 'petrol', thereof, only Power & CNG sector and a small scale industry mainly in Punjab could buy and pay for imported LNG." The present government, it said, could look at signing new agreement(s) only when LNG could be sold to all customers including domestic users.

"Therefore, statements made by Mr. Ismail are merely a personal inference and deliberate misrepresentation of the facts."

