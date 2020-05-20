Govt raises Rs200 b through Sukuk at less than KIBOR rate

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Tuesday said for the first time, the government had raised Rs200 billion through Sukuk at less than KIBOR rate through competitive book binding at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ):Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Tuesday said for the first time, the government had raised Rs200 billion through Sukuk at less than KIBOR rate through competitive book binding at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

In a tweet here, he said this saved Rs18 billion over 10 years on debt servicing adding that the transactions were oversubscribed by 70 per cent.

The advisor lauded the excellent team effort of Ministry of Finance Debt Office, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and PSX.

It is pertinent to mention here that book building process was held on May 18 and 19, with the bid(s) registration taking place between May 11 and May 15, according to PSX statement.