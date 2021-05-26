UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Ready To Provide Additional Funds To GB: Tarin

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 08:01 PM

Govt ready to provide additional funds to GB: Tarin

The Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin Wednesday said that the federal government was ready to cooperate with the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) government for the provision of additional funds during the next financial year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :The Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin Wednesday said that the federal government was ready to cooperate with the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) government for the provision of additional funds during the next financial year.

However, he said, the GB government should also rationalize its expenditures as the federal government was also exercising strict financial discipline.

Chairing a virtual meeting with Chief Minister GB, Muhammad Khalid Khursheed, the finance minister approved the requests of the GB government for the provision of additional subsidy incurred on purchase of wheat, issuance of NOCs for purchase of vehicles from already available funds to monitor developmental activities and grant of special exemption for purchase of school buses, health ambulances, excavators, road making machinery, operational vehicles for education, health works, Water and Power, Emergency Services and Law Enforcing Agencies respectively.

The Finance Minister assured his full support for the development of the GB area on priority basis.

The Chief Minister thanked the Finance Minister for his support and encouragement.

Earlier, the Provincial Secretary Finance gave a detailed presentation to the Finance Minister on the financial requirements of the GB Administration during the current and next financial year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Chief Minister Education Water Shaukat Tarin Vehicles Road From Government Wheat

Recent Stories

Israel court postpones hearing in Palestinian evic ..

1 minute ago

Switzerland ends talks with EU on cooperation deal ..

1 minute ago

European Parliament's Committee OKs EU Digital COV ..

1 minute ago

Ambitious Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Project generat ..

1 minute ago

Pacific sees a 'Blood Moon' rising

1 minute ago

Two more corona vaccination centres set up in city ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.