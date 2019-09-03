UrduPoint.com
Govt Receives Licence Renewal Fee From Two Telecos

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 10:33 PM

The Government has received payment amounting to US$ 224.6 million and Rs 35.262 billion (equivalent of US$ 224.6 million) from two cellular companies respectively as their licence renewal fee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :The Government has received payment amounting to US$ 224.6 million and Rs 35.262 billion (equivalent of US$ 224.6 million) from two cellular companies respectively as their licence renewal fee.

According to the statement issued by Ministry of Finance here on Tuesday, the license renewal fee of telecom companies collected by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is a significant source of non-tax revenue for the Federal government.

Due to stay orders given by the apex court, the collection of this renewal fee from two telecom companies which was budgeted in previous fiscal year had been delayed.

However, with the efforts of the Adviser to Prime Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, his team led by Secretary Finance and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, due payment from the two companies has now been received by the government.

