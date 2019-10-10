UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Receives Rs 7 Billion Extra Tax On Mobile In Last Six Months; Senate Body Was Told

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 09:46 PM

Govt receives Rs 7 billion extra tax on mobile in last six months; Senate body was told

The Senate Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs was informed on Thursday that the government has received Rs 7 billion additional tax in last six months after charged the Customs Duty on mobile phones for overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs was informed on Thursday that the government has received Rs 7 billion additional tax in last six months after charged the Customs Duty on mobile phones for overseas Pakistanis.

The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) and other relevant government institutions during this period observed that duty imposition on imported mobile had positive impact on foreign investment and local digital industry, Member Customs Policy , Muhammad Javed Ghani said told while briefing the Committee.

The Committee which met with Senator Farooq Hamid Naek in the Chair in Parliament House, was further apprised that the FBR had implemented the automation and simplification policy in all tier of the institution including the Sales tax, Customs and Federal Excise Duty for maintain the transparency.

While discussing the impact of Customs Duty on mobile phones, the Committee lauded the measures taken by the FBR for collecting PKR 7 billion in taxes so far.

The FBR senior official asserted that this will discourage smuggling, since no matter how the device is procured the user would be taxed once a SIM is inserted. Foreigners will be exempted for 60 days after which they will have to pay tax.

The Committee was also briefed regarding the 'Tax Asan Application'.

It was recommended that the decision on the issue would be taken up in the next meeting and the Committee decision will be communicated to the petitioner.

Discussing the issue of smuggling of LED TVs referred by the Chairman Senate which was deferred due to absence of Chairman FBR.

While taking up the matter of closure of regular container liner KGS service, it was decided that the Committee was satisfied with the response provided by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs that the service is in place.

The Committee passed the Companies Act, 2019 unanimously with amendment with consent of member Incharge. Other Bills that included the Maternity and Paternity Bill, 2018, the Constitution Amendment Act, 2019, were deferred due to absence of the movers.

Starred question asked by Senator Mir Kabir Muhammad Ahmed Shahi regarding number of employees from Balochistan in the Ministry of Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs was deferred due to the absence of Adviser Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs.

The Committee directed the Ministry that the Adviser must be present in the next meeting of the Committee to answer queries, since being a policy issue he is the best person that can respond.

The consideration of Public Petition submitted by Muhammad Irfan addressed to Chairman Senate regarding simplification of the procedure of filing tax returns was deferred.

The meeting was attended by Senators Dr. Ghous Muhammad Khan Niazi, Syed Shibli Faraz, Dilawar Khan, Anwar Ul Haq Kakar, Mir Kabir Muhammad Ahmed Shahi and senior officers from the Ministry for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Ministry of Maritime Affairs, FBR along with all other concerned officers.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Senate Balochistan Mobile Parliament Kyrgystani Som Pakistani Rupee FBR 2018 2019 All From Government Industry Best Billion

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed tours GITEX 2019

36 minutes ago

A grade 20 ACE officer to probe corruption charges ..

5 minutes ago

Five killed in week of Ecuador fuel price protests ..

5 minutes ago

UK, Irish PMs say could see 'pathway' to Brexit de ..

5 minutes ago

Center for Excellence in Agriculture to be set up ..

5 minutes ago

Law on Donbas Special Status Will Not Stipulate Au ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.