Govt Reduce Price Of Petrol By Rs10, HSD Rs13.06
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2024 | 12:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) The government on has reduced the price of petrol by Rs.10 and the price of high-speed diesel by Rs.13.06.
The decision to reduce petroleum prices was taken on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to provide relief to consumers.
The same government reduced the price of kerosene by Rs 11.15 rupees and the price of light diesel oil by Rs12.12 rupees.
The government has announced that from today, September 16, the price of petrol will be fixed at Rs 249.10 and the price of high speed diesel will be fixed at Rs 249.69.
The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has worked out the consumer price of petroleum products, based on the price variations in the international market.
The price of petroleum products for the next fortnight, starting from September 16th 2024, are accordingly being revised.
