Open Menu

Govt Reduce Price Of Petrol By Rs10, HSD Rs13.06

Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2024 | 01:00 AM

Govt reduce price of petrol by Rs10, HSD Rs13.06

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) The government has reduced the price of petrol by Rs.10 and the price of high-speed diesel by Rs.13.06.

The decision to reduce petroleum prices was taken on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to provide relief to consumers.

The same government reduced the price of kerosene by Rs 11.15 and the price of light diesel oil by Rs12.12.

The government has announced that from September 16, the price of petrol will be fixed at Rs 249.10 and the price of high speed diesel will be fixed at Rs 249.69.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has worked out the consumer price of petroleum products, based on the price variations in the international market.

The price of petroleum products for the next fortnight, starting from September 16th 2024, are accordingly being revised.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Petrol Prime Minister Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Oil Same Price September Market From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at ..

Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

16 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

16 hours ago
 Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

1 day ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

1 day ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

1 day ago
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by Novemb ..

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November

1 day ago
 Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobil ..

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak

1 day ago
 Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jac ..

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad

2 days ago
 Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces ..

Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..

2 days ago
 Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility h ..

Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Business