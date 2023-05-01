UrduPoint.com

Govt. Reduces HSD Price By Rs5, LDO & SKO By Rs10 Each Per Liter

Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Govt. reduces HSD price by Rs5, LDO & SKO by Rs10 each per liter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :The government on Sunday revised petroleum prices for the next fortnight effective from May 1, reducing per litre rate of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) by Rs 5, Light Diesel Oil (LDO) and Superior Kerosene Oil (KSO) by Rs10 each to provide maximum relief to the common man.

However, the price of per litre Motor Spirit Oil (MSO - petrol) would remain unchanged and continue to be sold at Rs 282 per litre, Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar announced in a brief press talk.

He said the prices of petroleum products had been curtailed in line with the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to provide maximum relief to the public.

Accordingly, he said after getting a working (summary) of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) regarding the revision of the petroleum prices, the Ministry of Finance made the utmost effort to 'handle it' in the favour and interest of the masses and finally decided the new prices after several rounds (of deliberations by experts at the Finance Division.'The minister said the per litre price of HSD had been decreased by Rs 5 from Rs 293 to Rs 288, LDO and KSO by Rs10 each from Rs174.68 to Rs164.68; and Rs 186.07 to Rs 176.07, respectively.

