Open Menu

Govt Reduces Petro Price By Rs2.07 Per Litre

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 30, 2024 | 10:53 PM

Govt reduces petro price by Rs2.07 per litre

High-Speed Diesel prices have dropped by Rs3.40 per liter while Light diesel prices have been reduced by Rs1.03 per liter

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30th, 2024) The Federal government on Monday reduce the prices of the petroleum products in the country.

According to a notification from the Ministry of Finance, petrol prices were decreased by Rs2.07 per liter, while high-speed diesel prices have dropped by Rs3.40 per liter.

Light diesel prices have been reduced by Rs1.03 per liter, and kerosene prices have been cut by Rs3.57 per liter.

Following these reductions, the new price of petrol is Rs247.

03 per liter, while diesel will now cost Rs246.29 per liter. Kerosene is priced at Rs154.90 per liter, and light diesel is now Rs140.90 per liter.

By October 1, 2024, petrol prices will have decreased by a total of Rs21.23 per liter, and diesel prices by Rs18.67 per liter.

According to the Ministry of Finance, under the directive of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the reduction in petroleum prices is being passed on to the public, with the new rates effective at midnight.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Petrol Prime Minister Price October From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of ..

Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of filing income tax returns

8 hours ago
 Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellen ..

Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards

10 hours ago
 IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 20 ..

IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..

10 hours ago
 Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness

Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness

10 hours ago
 Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muham ..

Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home

10 hours ago
 This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check ..

This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details

10 hours ago
What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?

What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?

10 hours ago
 SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeal ..

SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..

10 hours ago
 SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punj ..

SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals

10 hours ago
 Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring

Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring

10 hours ago
 Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamaba ..

Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad

11 hours ago
 Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons

Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business