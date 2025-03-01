Govt Reduces Petrol By Rs0.5, Diesel By Rs5.31 Per Litre For Fortnight
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 01, 2025 | 12:10 PM
After recent reduction, new price of petrol will be Rs255.63 per litre
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 1st 2025) The Federal government on Friday night reduced the price of petrol and diesel for next fortnight.
The price of petrol was reduced by RsRs0.5, and the new price of petrol would be Rs255.
63 per litre as per the notification issued by the Finance Division.
The price of high-speed diesel was reduced by Rs5.31 per litre, light diesel oil decreased by Rs2.47 and the price of superior kerosene oil was decreased by Rs3.53 per litre.
