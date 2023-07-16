Govt reduces petrol, diesel prices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday said that the government has reduced the price of petrol by Rs9 per litre, while the rate of high-speed diesel (HSD) slashed by Rs7 per litre.

The minister said that these new prices will be applied from July 16 to July 31, 2023.

While announcing the new prices of petrol and diesel on Pakistan Television, Dar said that the government has decided not to increase the petroleum development levy as yet.

He further said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wanted to pass as much relief to the masses as possible.