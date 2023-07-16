Open Menu

Govt Reduces Petrol, Diesel Prices

Faizan Hashmi Published July 16, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Govt reduces petrol, diesel prices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday said that the government has reduced the price of petrol by Rs9 per litre, while the rate of high-speed diesel (HSD) slashed by Rs7 per litre.

The minister said that these new prices will be applied from July 16 to July 31, 2023.

While announcing the new prices of petrol and diesel on Pakistan Television, Dar said that the government has decided not to increase the petroleum development levy as yet.

He further said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wanted to pass as much relief to the masses as possible.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Petrol Prime Minister Ishaq Dar Price July From Government PTV

Recent Stories

Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wi ..

Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon in Open era

43 minutes ago
 Tennis: Wimbledon results

Tennis: Wimbledon results

43 minutes ago
 s

S

43 minutes ago
 EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connecti ..

EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connection Between Azerbaijan, Armenia ..

55 minutes ago
 Man crushed to death in road mishap

Man crushed to death in road mishap

48 minutes ago
 River Sutlej continues to flow in low flood: FFC

River Sutlej continues to flow in low flood: FFC

56 minutes ago
UK Defense Ministry Says Trained 18,000 Ukrainian ..

UK Defense Ministry Says Trained 18,000 Ukrainian Recruits During Operation Inte ..

56 minutes ago
 IGP distributes cash prizes, certificates

IGP distributes cash prizes, certificates

56 minutes ago
 Dr. Ramesh Kumar vows to promote tourism activitie ..

Dr. Ramesh Kumar vows to promote tourism activities

56 minutes ago
 SSP Investigation visit to Civil Line Police Stati ..

SSP Investigation visit to Civil Line Police Station

56 minutes ago
 Police registered 2,124 cases for violation of Sou ..

Police registered 2,124 cases for violation of Sound System Act

2 hours ago
 Apex committee meeting reviews NAP progress

Apex committee meeting reviews NAP progress

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business