Govt reduces petrol price by Rs10.20 per litre

The latest reports say that the diesel price has been reduced by Rs2.33 per litre till July 1, 2024.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 14th, 2024) In a major relief for the public, the Federal government has reduced the prices of petrol, diesel, and other petroleum products.

According to the latest reports, the Prime Minister's office announced a reduction of Rs10.20 per litre for petrol and Rs2.33 per litre for diesel.

Previously, on June 1, the government had decreased the petrol price by Rs4.74 per litre.

This latest reduction comes just two days after the presentation of the federal budget for FY2024-25, which had proposed an increase in the levy on petroleum products.

The new prices will take effect from tonight and will remain in place until the next review on July 1, 2024.