Govt reduces petrol price by Rs2.07 per litre

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30th, 2024) The Federal government on Monday reduce the prices of the petroleum products in the country.

According to a notification from the Ministry of Finance, petrol prices were decreased by Rs2.07 per liter, while high-speed diesel prices have dropped by Rs3.40 per liter.

Light diesel prices have been reduced by Rs1.03 per liter, and kerosene prices have been cut by Rs3.57 per liter.

Following these reductions, the new price of petrol is Rs247.

03 per liter, while diesel will now cost Rs246.29 per liter. Kerosene is priced at Rs154.90 per liter, and light diesel is now Rs140.90 per liter.

By October 1, 2024, petrol prices will have decreased by a total of Rs21.23 per liter, and diesel prices by Rs18.67 per liter.

According to the Ministry of Finance, under the directive of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the reduction in petroleum prices is being passed on to the public, with the new rates effective at midnight.