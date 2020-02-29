Govt reduces petrol prices by Rs.5 per liter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :The government on Saturday reduced the petrol prices by Rs.5 per liter to provide relief to the consumers.

According to press release issued by the Ministry of Finance, petrol would be now sold at Rs111.6 per liter with effective from March 1st against Rs116.6 per liter during the month of February.

"The government is committed to extend relief to the public whenever fiscal space becomes available," the statement added.

It added that the prices of High Speed Diesel (HSD) has been reduced by Rs5 per liter form Rs127.26 per liter to Rs122.26 per liter.

Likewise, the rates of Kerosene (SKO) have been reduced by Rs7 per liter, from Rs99.45 per liter to Rs92.45 per liter whereas the rates of Light Diesel Oil have been reduced from Rs84.51 per liter to Rs77.51 per liter, showing decrease of Rs 7 per liter.