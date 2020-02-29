Govt reduces POL prices

(@FahadShabbir)

The government has decided to decrease the prices of petroleum products to provide relief to the consumers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :The government has decided to decrease the prices of petroleum products to provide relief to the consumers.

According to a notification, the government is committed to extend relief to the public whenever fiscal space becomes available.

As per decision, the new prices from March 1st will be as: MS (petrol) Rs 116.60 per liter to Rs 111.60 per liter (decrease Rs 5), High Speed Diesel (HSD) Rs 127.26 per liter to Rs 122.26 per liter (decrease Rs 5), Kerosene (SKO) Rs 99.45 per liter to Rs 92.45 per liter (decrease Rs 7) and Light Diesel Oil Rs 84.51 per liter to Rs 77.51 (decrease Rs 7).