Govt reduces POL prices from today to provide relief to the public

(@fidahassanain)

Finance Division says the price of Petrol has been slashed by 7.06 rupees per liter and the new price is 74.52 rupees.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 1st, 2020) Good news for the public as the Government reduced the prices of petroleum products ranging from 7.06 to 11.88 rupees for the ongoing month here on Monday.

According to Finance Division, the price of petrol has been slashed by 7.06 rupees per liter and the new price is 74.

52 rupees.

Price of Kerosene Oil has been decreased by 11.88 rupees per liter and its new price is 35.56 rupees.

Similarly, price of Light Diesel oil has been reduced by 9.37 rupees per liter and the new price is 38.14 rupees.

The price of High Speed Diesel has been increased by 0.05 rupees per liter and new prices will be 80.15 rupees.