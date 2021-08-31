UrduPoint.com

Govt Reduces Prices Of All Petroleum Products

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 09:21 PM

Govt reduces prices of all petroleum products

Despite international price fluctuation in petroleum products and anticipated increase in future prices, the government on Tuesday reduced prices of all petroleum products to provide relief to the consumers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Despite international price fluctuation in petroleum products and anticipated increase in future prices, the government on Tuesday reduced prices of all petroleum products to provide relief to the consumers.

According to press statement issued by the finance ministry, the price of petrol has been reduced by Rs1.50 per liter, from Rs119.80 to Rs118.30 whereas the price of High Speed Diesel (HSD) has been reduced by Rs1.50 per liter, from Rs116.53 to Rs115.03.

Likewise, price of Kerosene (SKO) has also been reduced by Rs1.

50 per liter from Rs88.30 to Rs86.50 whereas the price of Light Diesel Oil has been decreased by Rs1.00 per liter, from Rs85.77 to Rs84.77 per liter.

According to the statement, the government is firmly committed to ensure stability in prices of essential commodities and has sustained the price pressure in line with its commitment to the common man.

It is pertinent to mention that petroleum levy is kept at minimum, which is clear reflection that government is fully cognizant of the impact of fuel prices on the prices of basic items that affect people directly, the statement added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Petrol Oil Man Price All From Government

Recent Stories

Global Village’s season 26 VIP Packs set for off ..

Global Village’s season 26 VIP Packs set for official release next Saturday th ..

28 minutes ago
 UAE President issues decree to enhance accountabil ..

UAE President issues decree to enhance accountability of ministers, senior offic ..

28 minutes ago
 AJK cabinet hails Imran Khan's efforts for highlig ..

AJK cabinet hails Imran Khan's efforts for highlighting IIOJK issue at Internati ..

7 minutes ago
 Meeting discuss arrangements for upcoming anti mea ..

Meeting discuss arrangements for upcoming anti measles, anti rubella campaign

7 minutes ago
 US Veterans Share With Sputnik Melange of Emotions ..

US Veterans Share With Sputnik Melange of Emotions as America Exits Afghanistan

7 minutes ago
 Iraq Favors Realistic Response to Shifts in Global ..

Iraq Favors Realistic Response to Shifts in Global Oil Market - Ministry

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.