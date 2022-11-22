Govt rejects demand of one million tons of sugar export

(@Abdulla99267510)

Pakistan Sugar Mills Association led by its Chairman Asim Ghani Usman met Ishaq Dar and briefed him about their problems.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 22nd, 2022) The Federal government rejected the demand of sugar millers for export of 1 million tons of sugar.

The government said that surplus stocks were not independently “verifiable”, staying off the pressure for now.

It was decided in a meeting held between Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and delegation of Pakistan Sugar Mills.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar emphasized on maintaining strategic reserves of sugar and its prices to provide maximum relief to masses.

He was talking to a delegation of Pakistan Sugar Mills Association, led by its Chairman Asim Ghani Usman, in Islamabad.

The Finance Minister said the government aims to facilitate the business community and bring ease in doing business to keep the economy at trajectory path.

The delegation briefed the Finance Minister about the issues faced by the sugar industry related to GST, availability of sugar stock and sugar export.

The Finance Minister assured to address and resolve these issues at the earliest.