Govt Rejects Rumors Of Stopping Salaries To Employees

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 25, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Govt rejects rumors of stopping salaries to employees

The finance ministry has said that no such instructions have been given while payments and pensions have already been processed.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 25th, 2023) The finance ministry on Saturday rejected as completely false the rumours that the government has instructed to stop payment of pay and pension.

In a statement, the finance ministry said no such instructions have been given.

The statement further stated that the AGPR has confirmed that pay and pension have already been processed and would be paid on time. Further, other payments are being processed as per routine.

The reaction came after rumors spread on the social media and news websites that the government instructed the AGPR to stop payments.

The news surprised the government employees who are already suffering from high inflation.

