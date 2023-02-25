Govt rejects rumors of stopping salaries to employees

(@Abdulla99267510)

The finance ministry has said that no such instructions have been given while payments and pensions have already been processed.

In a statement, the finance ministry said no such instructions have been given.

The statement further stated that the AGPR has confirmed that pay and pension have already been processed and would be paid on time. Further, other payments are being processed as per routine.

The reaction came after rumors spread on the social media and news websites that the government instructed the AGPR to stop payments.

The news surprised the government employees who are already suffering from high inflation.