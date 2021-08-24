UrduPoint.com

Govt Release Rs 6 Billion Under DLTL Schemes For Industries: Razak Dawood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Tuesday has released Rs 6 billion under Drawback on Local Taxes and Levies (DLTL) schemes.

This includes Rs. 5.6 billion for Textiles sector and Rs. 400 million for Non-Textile sector, the Adviser said this on his official twitter account.

"I hope this will contribute to improving the liquidity issues of our exporters and enable them to enhance Pakistan's exports" he said.

Last Friday, I visited Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) where I had positive interactive session with members, he said.

The Adviser said that GCCI is a very progressive Chamber having diversified product range and substantial exports.

He said that Gujranwala has all the potential to become a major "Engineering Hub of Pakistan" and play a prominent role in Pakistan's economic development.

