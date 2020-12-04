Govt released Rs 1.78b for textiles sector, says Abdul Razak Dawood

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 4th, 2020) Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood has informed that the government has released 1.78 billion rupees for textiles sector under Drawback of Local Taxes and Levy scheme.

Taking to Twitter, Abdul Razak Dawood said that he was hopeful that this would resolve the liquidity issues of our exporters and enable them to enhance exports.

The Advisor also informed that that export of animal casings from Pakistan to Japan has resumed after a ban of four years.

He said he advised trade missions to actively engage the importers for promotion of Pakistan’s exports.

The Adviser to PM also hailed the significant growth observed in country’s export in different sectors for the months of November 2020.

He said that this was in line with our policy of promotion of value added exports and reflects a healthy trend.